Almost everyone will get human papillomavirus (HPV) within their lifetime. Many types of HPV — there are more than 200 — are symptomless and go away on their own. A handful, however, can lead to certain cancers.

Thankfully, there’s a vaccine that offers protection. Recent research, including a study involving nearly 3.5 million people, confirms the HPV vaccine’s remarkable effectiveness in reducing the risk of several cancers, such as cervical cancer and head and neck cancers.

For Dr. Jershonda Hartsfield, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, these findings highlight the importance of taking action early. “This vaccine is one of the most significant advances in cancer prevention,” she says. “By vaccinating children before they’re exposed to the virus, we can protect them from certain cancers decades down the road.”

HPV and its cancer connection

HPV is a group of viruses that can cause multiple cancers. HPV can also cause genital warts. The virus is spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, and when certain high-risk HPV strains linger in the body, they can cause cellular changes that lead to cancer.

Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are associated with HPV. Still, many aren’t aware that it can also cause cancers of the mouth, throat, penis, anus, vagina and vulva. In fact, HPV accounts for the majority — up to 70% — of head and neck cancers, which affect the throat and mouth.

A window of opportunity

The HPV vaccine is recommended for children of all genders who are at least 9 years old. It protects them long before most people become exposed to the virus. “Timing is everything,” Dr. Hartsfield says. “The vaccine produces a stronger immune response in preteens and young teens than in older teens and young adults.”

To be adequately protected, children ages 9 to 14 should receive two doses of the HPV vaccine. The second dose is given 6 to 12 months after the first. Those who start the vaccine series on or after their 15th birthday will need three doses given over 6 months.

Unfortunately, only 39% of children ages 9 to 17 received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine in 2022, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “There is a need to get the word out,” Dr. Hartsfield says. “The HPV vaccine is well-tested and extremely safe. It can prevent cancer and, ultimately, save lives.”

If someone wasn't vaccinated in childhood, they can get the shots as late as 26 years old — or later if their doctor recommends it. People who start the vaccine series before their 15th birthday typically need two doses, and those vaccinated later need three.

The shot that’s worth it

Since the vaccine was first introduced in the U.S. in 2006, HPV infections, genital warts and cervical precancers have dropped significantly.

There’s also mounting evidence that the HPV vaccine protects against other HPV-related cancers, not only cervical cancer. The latest findings show a 50% risk reduction in all HPV-associated cancers in men, including head and neck cancers.

By choosing to vaccinate, families are taking an essential step toward a healthier future, free from preventable HPV-related cancers.

“I strongly encourage parents to take advantage of this intervention,” Dr. Hartsfield says. “More children vaccinated against HPV today means fewer adults with cancer tomorrow.”

