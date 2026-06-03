Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-421-3361
Fax: 619-869-4378
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Nephrology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616
Get directions
619-585-4370
Fax: 858-303-9144
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group
752 Medical Center Ct
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1841653094
Insurance plans accepted
Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.