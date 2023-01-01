Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD
Age:39
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
University of California, Davis:Residency
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
Hospital affiliation
1841653094
Insurance plans accepted
Jessica Cruz Whitley, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
