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Jessica J. Yuan, MD

4.9

97 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-397-3378

Care schedule

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About Jessica J. Yuan, MD

I became a physician to take care of my community. My philosophy is that every patient has unique experiences and values that I try to incorporate into their care. I enjoy working with my patients to figure out what their goals are and finding the safest and most appropriate medical options for them that fit those goals. I believe in making sure that my patients are well educated about their options and feel comfortable in the decisions we make together. I grew up in San Diego, and in my spare time, I love soaking up the San Diego sun at the beach, hiking with my dog, and spending time with friends and family.

Age: 35
Gender: Female

Education

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
Tufts University: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1568969913

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jessica J. Yuan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

97 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

She's very professional & explained procedure patiently!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Loved the doctor!!! I am hoping to switch to have her as my permanent OB GYN.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Excellent service.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jessica Yun super professional, explains everything very well, is very friendly, makes me feel very comfortable and reassures me if she sees me worried. Excellent gynecologist.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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