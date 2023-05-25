About Jessica Yuan, MD

I became a physician to take care of my community. My philosophy is that every patient has unique experiences and values that I try to incorporate into their care. I enjoy working with my patients to figure out what their goals are and finding the safest and most appropriate medical options for them that fit those goals. I believe in making sure that my patients are well educated about their options and feel comfortable in the decisions we make together. I grew up in San Diego, and in my spare time, I love soaking up the San Diego sun at the beach, hiking with my dog, and spending time with friends and family.

Age: 32

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

Tufts University : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1568969913