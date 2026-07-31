Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jessica J. Yuan, MD
I became a physician to take care of my community. My philosophy is that every patient has unique experiences and values that I try to incorporate into their care. I enjoy working with my patients to figure out what their goals are and finding the safest and most appropriate medical options for them that fit those goals. I believe in making sure that my patients are well educated about their options and feel comfortable in the decisions we make together. I grew up in San Diego, and in my spare time, I love soaking up the San Diego sun at the beach, hiking with my dog, and spending time with friends and family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Pregnancy termination
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568969913
Insurance plans accepted
Jessica J. Yuan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
97 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
She's very professional & explained procedure patiently!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Loved the doctor!!! I am hoping to switch to have her as my permanent OB GYN.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Excellent service.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jessica Yun super professional, explains everything very well, is very friendly, makes me feel very comfortable and reassures me if she sees me worried. Excellent gynecologist.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica J. Yuan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica J. Yuan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.