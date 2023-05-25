Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
About Jessica Yuan, MD
I became a physician to take care of my community. My philosophy is that every patient has unique experiences and values that I try to incorporate into their care. I enjoy working with my patients to figure out what their goals are and finding the safest and most appropriate medical options for them that fit those goals. I believe in making sure that my patients are well educated about their options and feel comfortable in the decisions we make together. I grew up in San Diego, and in my spare time, I love soaking up the San Diego sun at the beach, hiking with my dog, and spending time with friends and family.
Age:32
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Tufts University:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1568969913
Ratings and reviews
4.8
110 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Yuan is one of the best OBGYN I have ever had. She was very compassionate and made me feel like more then just another patient. She was very clear about explaining things and took time to really listen to my concerns. I am deeply appreciative of her and strongly recommend her to anyone. I wish she was my primary OBGYN.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
AWSOME DOCTOR, SHE ALWAYS TAKES THE TIME TO LISTEN AND EXPLAIN THINGS TO ME. AND SHE IS GREAT AT GETTING BACK TO ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS AND OR CONCERNS THAT I HAVE .
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
My Doctor is amazing,she is always very helpful and listens to my concerns
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
The best doctor *Jessica Yuan.
Special recognitions
