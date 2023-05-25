Provider Image

Jessica Yuan, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Jessica Yuan, MD

I became a physician to take care of my community. My philosophy is that every patient has unique experiences and values that I try to incorporate into their care. I enjoy working with my patients to figure out what their goals are and finding the safest and most appropriate medical options for them that fit those goals. I believe in making sure that my patients are well educated about their options and feel comfortable in the decisions we make together. I grew up in San Diego, and in my spare time, I love soaking up the San Diego sun at the beach, hiking with my dog, and spending time with friends and family.
Age:
 32
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Mandarin
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Residency
Tufts University:
 Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568969913
Jessica Yuan, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
110 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Yuan is one of the best OBGYN I have ever had. She was very compassionate and made me feel like more then just another patient. She was very clear about explaining things and took time to really listen to my concerns. I am deeply appreciative of her and strongly recommend her to anyone. I wish she was my primary OBGYN.
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
5.0
AWSOME DOCTOR, SHE ALWAYS TAKES THE TIME TO LISTEN AND EXPLAIN THINGS TO ME. AND SHE IS GREAT AT GETTING BACK TO ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS AND OR CONCERNS THAT I HAVE .
Verified Patient
May 7, 2023
5.0
My Doctor is amazing,she is always very helpful and listens to my concerns
Verified Patient
April 19, 2023
5.0
The best doctor *Jessica Yuan.
