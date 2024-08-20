Jigar D. Patel, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Jigar D. Patel, DONo ratings available
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Heart Rhythm Center
4060 4th Ave
Suite 650
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
858-900-9778
Fax: 858-900-9380
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jigar D. Patel, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225000532
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jigar D. Patel, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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