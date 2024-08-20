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Jigar D. Patel, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Heart Rhythm Center

858-900-9778
Fax: 858-900-9380

4060 4th Ave
Suite 650
San Diego, CA 92103

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Heart Rhythm Center

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 650
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    858-900-9778
    Fax: 858-900-9380

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Jigar D. Patel, DO

Gender: Male
Languages: Gujarati, Hindi

Education

Loma Linda University: Internship
University of North Texas Health Sciences Center: Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital: Fellowship
Loma Linda University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1225000532

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.