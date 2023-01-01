Jigar Patel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Jigar Patel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Heart Rhythm Center4060 4th Ave
Suite 650
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jigar Patel, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Internship
University of North Texas Health Sciences Center:Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225000532
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jigar Patel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jigar Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jigar Patel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jigar Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.