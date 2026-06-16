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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1972921088
Jiken M. Bhatt, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
4.9
170 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Terrific doctor.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bhatt is a great communicator and makes me feel well cared for
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
I always look forward to seeing my Doctor when the time comes.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
I feel fortunate to have seen Dr. Bhatt. He was kind, thorough and informed. I left his office feeling much better about my medical condition.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jiken M. Bhatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jiken M. Bhatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jiken M. Bhatt, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.