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Jiken M. Bhatt, MD

4.9

170 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809

3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049

300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

    3131 Berger Ave.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    Get directions

    858-244-6800
    Fax: 858-244-6809

  2. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 10
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
    Get directions

    858-244-6867
    Fax: 858-682-2202

  3. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

    300 S. Pierce St.
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
    Get directions

    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

Care schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

3131 Berger Ave.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jiken M. Bhatt, MD

Age: 38
In practice since: 2020
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship
Methodist Hospital Houston: Fellowship
University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1972921088

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jiken M. Bhatt, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

170 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Terrific doctor.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bhatt is a great communicator and makes me feel well cared for

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

I always look forward to seeing my Doctor when the time comes.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

I feel fortunate to have seen Dr. Bhatt. He was kind, thorough and informed. I left his office feeling much better about my medical condition.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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