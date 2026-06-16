I feel fortunate to have seen Dr. Bhatt. He was kind, thorough and informed. I left his office feeling much better about my medical condition.

CPR performed by another gym-goer and an AED machine used by an employee saved Patrick, age 62, after his heart stopped during a workout.

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