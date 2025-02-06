Patrick Henry, 62, has always led an active lifestyle that included regular gym visits and participation in sports like tennis, golf, hiking and skiing. The tech company CEO was in excellent health until he began to experience increased fatigue during intense hikes and workouts.

Patrick’s physician conducted a stress test, which came back normal. And after losing weight and changing his diet, Patrick felt better and was ready for more challenging workouts. So, he joined Orangetheory Fitness, which combines high-intensity cardio and strength-training exercises.

“I’m used to being active,” says Patrick. “I go to the gym four to five days a week and walk my dog every day. I wasn’t worried about my health.”

In September of last year, however, Patrick experienced a serious health scare while attending an Orangetheory class that included a 23-minute treadmill run, weightlifting and rowing. Although he completed the run without issue, he became lightheaded and passed out while lifting weights.

Fortunately, another gym-goer noticed his condition, discovered he had no pulse and immediately began CPR. At the same time, an employee brought over an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine to try to restart his heart.

Lifesaving steps worth knowing

CPR and the use of an AED are often performed in conjunction during a cardiac emergency. CPR is a lifesaving technique used to maintain blood flow to the brain and heart when a person experiences sudden cardiac arrest. It involves a combination of chest compressions and rescue breaths to manually support circulation and oxygenation. An AED is a portable medical device that analyzes the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, delivers a shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.

While CPR is performed continuously, the AED provides instructions on when to pause for rhythm analysis and potential defibrillation. AEDs are designed to be simple to use, with clear audio and visual instructions, making them accessible for bystanders or first responders in emergencies. Both CPR and AED usage are critical components of an emergency response to cardiac arrest.

An unexpected diagnosis

Patrick regained consciousness when paramedics arrived. He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department (ED), where doctors discovered significant blockages of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart. The cardiologist explained to Patrick that in response to the blockages, his body had created “collaterals,” or natural bypasses, which allowed some oxygen to reach his heart, keeping him alive.

“It’s a process to maintain blood flow to the heart after a heart attack known as angiogenesis,” says Dr. Jiken Bhatt, a cardiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “This is a natural response where new blood vessels form to bypass blocked or narrowed arteries, ensuring that some amount of oxygen continues to reach the heart muscle. This can help reduce damage to the heart tissue and improve recovery.”

Better than ever

Patrick underwent triple bypass surgery at Sharp Memorial. He left the hospital, where he says his care was excellent, just days later and began a six- to eight-week recovery period, which included two weeks of cardiac rehab at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.

Cardiac rehab is a medically supervised exercise and education program designed to improve your cardiovascular health and help with recovery. To get him in peak performance shape, Patrick’s personalized rehab treatments simulated some of the Orangetheory workouts.

Patrick now feels better than ever. In his second workout after recovery, he completed a 23-minute run — the same workout that had previously led to his hospitalization — and excelled, surpassing the distance he ran during that earlier, fateful workout.

Patrick is back to his exercise routine after triple bypass surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“I blew the workout out of the water,” says Patrick. “It felt really great!”

