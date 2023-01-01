Provider Image

Jim Coskun, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Jim Coskun, MD
    750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 13
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-421-6741

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Jim Coskun, MD

My mission is to serve the people of this community through the provision of the highest quality neurological care. I do this by offering exceptional service to patients, comprehensive evaluations, and education.
Age:
 53
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Ross University:
 Medical School
Rhode Island Hospital:
 Residency
Rhode Island Hospital:
 Fellowship
Hospital of Saint Raphael:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1326061318

Insurance plans accepted

Jim Coskun, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jim Coskun, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jim Coskun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.