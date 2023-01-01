Jim Coskun, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Jim Coskun, MD
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 13
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Jim Coskun, MD
My mission is to serve the people of this community through the provision of the highest quality neurological care. I do this by offering exceptional service to patients, comprehensive evaluations, and education.
Age:53
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Ross University:Medical School
Rhode Island Hospital:Residency
Rhode Island Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital of Saint Raphael:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1326061318
Insurance plans accepted
Jim Coskun, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jim Coskun, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jim Coskun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
