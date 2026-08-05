Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Jim Coskun, MD
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 13
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-421-6741
Fax: 619-421-3777
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Derya J. Coskun, MD
My mission is to serve the people of this community through the provision of the highest quality neurological care. I do this by offering exceptional service to patients, comprehensive evaluations, and education.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1326061318
Insurance plans accepted
Derya J. Coskun, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Derya J. Coskun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Derya J. Coskun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.