About Jim Coskun, MD

My mission is to serve the people of this community through the provision of the highest quality neurological care. I do this by offering exceptional service to patients, comprehensive evaluations, and education.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Ross University : Medical School

Rhode Island Hospital : Residency

Rhode Island Hospital : Fellowship

Hospital of Saint Raphael : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyogram (EMG)

Epilepsy

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

Stroke

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.