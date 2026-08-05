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Derya J. Coskun, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Jim Coskun, MD

619-421-6741
Fax: 619-421-3777

750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 13
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Jim Coskun, MD

    750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 13
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-421-6741
    Fax: 619-421-3777

Care schedule

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About Derya J. Coskun, MD

My mission is to serve the people of this community through the provision of the highest quality neurological care. I do this by offering exceptional service to patients, comprehensive evaluations, and education.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Ross University: Medical School
Rhode Island Hospital: Residency
Rhode Island Hospital: Fellowship
Hospital of Saint Raphael: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326061318

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Derya J. Coskun, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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