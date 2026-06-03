Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dentistry
(board certified)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dentistry
(board certified)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
8008 Frost St.
Suite 311
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-292-5175
Fax: 858-292-9946
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental trauma
- Laser surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841218229
Insurance plans accepted
Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.