Joel Berger, MD, DDS
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Joel Berger, MD, DDS
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery8008 Frost St.
Suite 311
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joel Berger, MD, DDS
Age:75
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
McGill University:Medical School
University of Washington:Residency
McGill University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental trauma
- Laser surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841218229
Insurance plans accepted
Joel Berger, MD, DDS, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joel Berger, MD, DDS, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel Berger, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joel Berger, MD, DDS, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel Berger, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.