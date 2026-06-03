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Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dentistry

(board certified)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

858-292-5175
Fax: 858-292-9946

8008 Frost St.
Suite 311
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 311
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-292-5175
    Fax: 858-292-9946

Care schedule

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About Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS

Age: 77
Gender: Male
Languages: English, French

Education

McGill University: Medical School
University of Washington: Residency
McGill University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Dental trauma
  • Laser surgery
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Orthognathic surgery
  • Reconstructive surgery
  • Sleep apnea
  • Sleep disorders
  • Snoring
  • Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1841218229

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joel S. Berger, MD, DDS, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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