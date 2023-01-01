John Duque, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
John Duque, MD
Location and phone
John J. Duque, MD480 4th Ave
Suite 316
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About John Duque, MD
My goal is to provide efficient evaluation and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders with compassion and quality.
Age:68
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Du-kei
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
NPI
1295710747
Insurance plans accepted
John Duque, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Duque, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Duque, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
