John Duque, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. John J. Duque, MD
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 316
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-691-0240

My goal is to provide efficient evaluation and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders with compassion and quality.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 1988
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Du-kei
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, Irvine:
 Internship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295710747

