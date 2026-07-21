Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
John J. Duque, MD
480 4th Ave
Suite 316
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-691-0240
Fax: 619-691-8804
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About John J. Duque, MD
My goal is to provide efficient evaluation and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders with compassion and quality.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295710747
Insurance plans accepted
John J. Duque, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John J. Duque, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John J. Duque, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.