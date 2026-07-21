About John J. Duque, MD

My goal is to provide efficient evaluation and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders with compassion and quality.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1988

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Du-kei

Languages: Spanish

Education Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.