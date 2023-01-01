John Grimaldi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
John Grimaldi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
John A. Grimaldi, MD450 4th Ave
Suite 312
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About John Grimaldi, DO
My office provides up-to-date urological care.
Age:48
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital:Residency
Midwestern University:Residency
Midwestern University:Medical School
Chicago College of Osteopathic:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Fertility - male
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy reversal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1821157033
Insurance plans accepted
John Grimaldi, DO, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Grimaldi, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Grimaldi, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Grimaldi, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Grimaldi, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.