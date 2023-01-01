Provider Image

John Grimaldi, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Urology (board certified)
  1. John A. Grimaldi, MD
    450 4th Ave
    Suite 312
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-420-0201

About John Grimaldi, DO

My office provides up-to-date urological care.
Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2010
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital:
 Residency
Midwestern University:
 Residency
Midwestern University:
 Medical School
Chicago College of Osteopathic:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1821157033

