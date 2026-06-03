Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
John A. Grimaldi, MD
450 4th Ave
Suite 312
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About John A. Grimaldi, DO
My office provides up-to-date urological care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Fertility - male
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Nursing home visits
- Penile implant
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy reversal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1821157033
Insurance plans accepted
John A. Grimaldi, DO, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John A. Grimaldi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John A. Grimaldi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.