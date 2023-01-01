Provider Image

John Moral, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Surgical Associates
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 404
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-425-7470

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About John Moral, MD

Age:
 42
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720426190

Insurance plans accepted

John Moral, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Moral, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.