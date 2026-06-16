Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
South Bay Surgical Associates
865 3rd Avenue
Suite 112
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-425-7470
Fax: 619-425-7472
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About John Alec G. Moral, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720426190
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Alec G. Moral, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Alec G. Moral, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.