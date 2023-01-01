John Thompson, MD
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Balboa Nephrology Group8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About John Thompson, MD
My pediatrician was an inspiration to me and it seemed that becoming a physician would be satisfying on many levels. Having medical problems can be unsettling, and patients can feel a loss of control over their health. In my spare time I enjoy running, playing tennis, watching baseball, listening to music and reading.
Age:58
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Iowa:Residency
University of Iowa:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Kansas:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Kidney transplant
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Thompson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Thompson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
