Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group
8851 Center Dr
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About John C. Thompson, MD
My pediatrician was an inspiration to me and it seemed that becoming a physician would be satisfying on many levels. Having medical problems can be unsettling, and patients can feel a loss of control over their health. In my spare time I enjoy running, playing tennis, watching baseball, listening to music and reading.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Kidney transplant
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770663890
Insurance plans accepted
John C. Thompson, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John C. Thompson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.