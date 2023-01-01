About John Thompson, MD

My pediatrician was an inspiration to me and it seemed that becoming a physician would be satisfying on many levels. Having medical problems can be unsettling, and patients can feel a loss of control over their health. In my spare time I enjoy running, playing tennis, watching baseball, listening to music and reading.

Age: 58

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Iowa : Residency

University of Iowa : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Kansas : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

Kidney transplant

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.