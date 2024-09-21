Provider Image

Jonathan Unkart, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Coast Surgical Group AMC

    786 Third Ave.
    Suite B
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
    Get directions
    619-425-0797
    Fax: 619-425-0596

About Jonathan Unkart, MD

Gender:

 Male

Education

University of California, San Diego:

 Residency

University of California, San Diego:

 Internship

Loyola University:

 Medical School

State University of New York, Downstate:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1255686648

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Unkart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.