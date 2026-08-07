He explained everything and made sure to keep me informed on numbing to biopsy. He did a excellent job

Completely lacking in compassion and kindness leaving me feeling rushed and unheard I actually found more information about my symptoms and treatment from ChatGPT. Treatment of the nursing assistant was rude and unprofessional.

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift .

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift .

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.