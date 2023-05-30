Joseph Aleshaki, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Dermatology
Joseph Aleshaki, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Dermatology
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Joseph Aleshaki, DO
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor:Internship
St. Joseph Mercy Livingston:Residency
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital:Residency
NPI
1548766264
Joseph Aleshaki, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
233 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Entire group excellent, *Dr. Joe is a winner.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
He was excellent and explained things
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
First time visit. Very friendly and supportive.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
I felt cared for by Dr Aleshaki
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.