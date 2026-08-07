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Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO

4.8

560 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8222
    Fax: 619-568-8252

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor: Internship
St. Joseph Mercy Livingston: Residency
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Mohs surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1548766264

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

560 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

3.2

Completely lacking in compassion and kindness leaving me feeling rushed and unheard I actually found more information about my symptoms and treatment from ChatGPT. Treatment of the nursing assistant was rude and unprofessional.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

He explained everything and made sure to keep me informed on numbing to biopsy. He did a excellent job

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

The Best!

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

The doctor made me feel very comfortable and explained things every step of the way

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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