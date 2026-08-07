Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Mohs surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548766264
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph S. Aleshaki, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
560 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
3.2
Completely lacking in compassion and kindness leaving me feeling rushed and unheard I actually found more information about my symptoms and treatment from ChatGPT. Treatment of the nursing assistant was rude and unprofessional.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
He explained everything and made sure to keep me informed on numbing to biopsy. He did a excellent job
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
The Best!
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
The doctor made me feel very comfortable and explained things every step of the way
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.