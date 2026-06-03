Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Diego Institute of Gastroenterology
6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2301
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Joseph B. Reddy, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245215391
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph B. Reddy, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph B. Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.