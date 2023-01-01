Joseph Reddy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
- 6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2301
San Diego, CA 92120
About Joseph Reddy, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Arkansas:Fellowship
Guntur Medical College (India):Medical School
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH):Residency
Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore. MD):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
NPI
1245215391
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph Reddy, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Reddy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
