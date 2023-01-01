Provider Image

Joseph Reddy, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
  1. 6699 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 2301
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-229-1005

About Joseph Reddy, MD

Age:
 66
In practice since:
 1991
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Arkansas:
 Fellowship
Guntur Medical College (India):
 Medical School
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH):
 Residency
Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore. MD):
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1245215391

Joseph Reddy, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Joseph Reddy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
