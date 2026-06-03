About Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD

My true calling is to help and heal people. It is an honor to be able to fulfill my calling as a physician. I take pride in serving our local San Diego community and ensuring their well-being. The ethos of my practice is to make you confident in your skin, whether that may be performing preventative skin exams, educating you about promoting your well-being, or by creating your personalized skin regimen. I'll work alongside you to ensure safe and healthy skin habits and overall lifestyle. Beginning in October 2023, I created Maven Dermatology with my vision above, and aim to create a family-friendly space. I see patients of all ages, from babies to the elderly, and welcome families with open arms. I look forward to getting to know everyone on a personal level.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female



Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Rutgers University : Medical School

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Acne

Atopic dermatitis

Biopsy

Chemical peel

Contact dermatitis

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Hair loss

Injectable dermal fillers

Laser surgery

Mohs surgery

Moles

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.