Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Maven Dermatology
3750 Convoy Street
Suite 155
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-736-9900
Fax: 858-736-0661
Maven Dermatology
8851 Center Drive
Suite 406
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
858-736-9900
Fax: 858-736-0661
Maven Dermatology
1580 North 2nd Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
858-736-9900
Fax: 858-736-0661
Care schedule
Maven Dermatology
3750 Convoy Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Maven Dermatology
8851 Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Maven Dermatology
1580 North 2nd Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD
My true calling is to help and heal people. It is an honor to be able to fulfill my calling as a physician. I take pride in serving our local San Diego community and ensuring their well-being. The ethos of my practice is to make you confident in your skin, whether that may be performing preventative skin exams, educating you about promoting your well-being, or by creating your personalized skin regimen. I'll work alongside you to ensure safe and healthy skin habits and overall lifestyle. Beginning in October 2023, I created Maven Dermatology with my vision above, and aim to create a family-friendly space. I see patients of all ages, from babies to the elderly, and welcome families with open arms. I look forward to getting to know everyone on a personal level.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Contact dermatitis
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser surgery
- Mohs surgery
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1427443696
Insurance plans accepted
Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
248 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Efficient and caring treatment. Professional.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
The care by Dr. A Is exceptional, professional, caring, thorough, and comfortable for me. I have complete confidence and feel fully cared for.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
I love Dr. Ahluwalia and her amazing staff - she is always kind and caring and thoughtful and a great dr.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Exceptionally good experience. I was scared, everyone, especially the Dr, were very kind and supportive. It completely changed the way I think of this, and now look forward to the next visit!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.