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Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD

4.9

248 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Maven Dermatology

858-736-9900
Fax: 858-736-0661

3750 Convoy Street
Suite 155
San Diego, CA 92111

Maven Dermatology

858-736-9900
Fax: 858-736-0661

8851 Center Drive
Suite 406
La Mesa, CA 91942

Maven Dermatology

858-736-9900
Fax: 858-736-0661

1580 North 2nd Street
El Cajon, CA 92021

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Maven Dermatology

    3750 Convoy Street
    Suite 155
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-736-9900
    Fax: 858-736-0661

  2. Maven Dermatology

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 406
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    858-736-9900
    Fax: 858-736-0661

  3. Maven Dermatology

    1580 North 2nd Street
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    858-736-9900
    Fax: 858-736-0661

Care schedule

Maven Dermatology

3750 Convoy Street

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Maven Dermatology

8851 Center Drive

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Maven Dermatology

1580 North 2nd Street

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About Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD

My true calling is to help and heal people. It is an honor to be able to fulfill my calling as a physician. I take pride in serving our local San Diego community and ensuring their well-being. The ethos of my practice is to make you confident in your skin, whether that may be performing preventative skin exams, educating you about promoting your well-being, or by creating your personalized skin regimen. I'll work alongside you to ensure safe and healthy skin habits and overall lifestyle. Beginning in October 2023, I created Maven Dermatology with my vision above, and aim to create a family-friendly space. I see patients of all ages, from babies to the elderly, and welcome families with open arms. I look forward to getting to know everyone on a personal level.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Rutgers University: Medical School
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1427443696

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jusleen Ahluwalia, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

248 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Efficient and caring treatment. Professional.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

The care by Dr. A Is exceptional, professional, caring, thorough, and comfortable for me. I have complete confidence and feel fully cared for.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

I love Dr. Ahluwalia and her amazing staff - she is always kind and caring and thoughtful and a great dr.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Exceptionally good experience. I was scared, everyone, especially the Dr, were very kind and supportive. It completely changed the way I think of this, and now look forward to the next visit!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.