Justin Cox, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
University of Missouri:
 Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Fellowship
4.8
30 ratings
Verified Patient
June 22, 2023
5.0
This was my first visit with *Dr. Cox. He took the time to discuss my history & current... extremely nice, friendly, and helpful. Enjoyed the visit & _____!
Verified Patient
March 10, 2023
5.0
Not yet.
Verified Patient
March 10, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Cox reviewed the medical records I brought to the appointment and explained the tests that he was recommending and why each test was needed.
Verified Patient
February 28, 2023
5.0
Great experience. *Dr Cox excellent doctor.
Special recognitions


Guardian Angel recognitions
Justin Cox, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
