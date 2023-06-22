Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Monday
-
Friday
About Justin Cox, MD
Age:41
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
University of Missouri:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821144718
Insurance plans accepted
Justin Cox, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
30 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
This was my first visit with *Dr. Cox. He took the time to discuss my history & current... extremely nice, friendly, and helpful.
Verified PatientMarch 10, 2023
5.0
Verified PatientMarch 10, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Cox reviewed the medical records I brought to the appointment and explained the tests that he was recommending and why each test was needed.
Verified PatientFebruary 28, 2023
5.0
Great experience. *Dr Cox excellent doctor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Justin Cox, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin Cox, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
