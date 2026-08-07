New heart procedure ‘life-changing’ for local woman (video)
After years of symptoms and a minor stroke, Julie found relief through the EVOQUE procedure.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Friday
1821144718
Justin M. Cox, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
5.0
76 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr Justin Cox is wonderful!
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Cox is a very good doctor and I have 100% confidence in him.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Cox was Amazing one of the best experiences in years. Yet sharp insurance will not cover the medication he prescribed.
Verified Patient
April 5, 2026
5.0
Could not ask to retreat it better have expounded on this with my family and friends
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin M. Cox, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin M. Cox, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Justin M. Cox, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.