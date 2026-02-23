HomeSharp Health News
New heart procedure ‘life-changing’ for local woman (video)

By The Health News Team | February 23, 2026

After experiencing a minor stroke and ongoing symptoms, including shortness of breath and atrial fibrillation, Julie Streeker learned she had tricuspid regurgitation — a heart condition now treatable with the groundbreaking EVOQUE procedure.

“As one of the first minimally invasive valve replacements for the often-overlooked tricuspid valve, the EVOQUE procedure is performed through the leg rather than open surgery, allowing many patients to return home the next day,” says Dr. Justin Cox, a cardiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Since her procedure, Julie has returned to work, resumed regular exercise and is taking fewer medications. She encourages others to ask questions and trust in their care team’s expertise, noting that the experience was smooth, simple and ultimately life-changing. Now participating in cardiac rehabilitation, Julie is rebuilding her strength and endurance and says her life is “so much better than it was before.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Julie and the EVOQUE procedure, available at Sharp Memorial and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

silhouette

Dr. Justin Cox

Contributor

Dr. Justin Cox is a cardiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

