Justin Parizo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Justin Parizo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Justin Parizo, MD
Age:34
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:Internship
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Stanford Hospital and Clinics:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1023438637
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Justin Parizo, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Justin Parizo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin Parizo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Justin Parizo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin Parizo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.