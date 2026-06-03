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Justin T. Parizo, MD

4.9

116 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Transplant surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

858-244-6800

3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202

750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049

300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124

Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901

3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

    3131 Berger Ave.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    Get directions

    858-244-6800

  2. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista

    750 Medical Center Court
    Suite 10
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
    Get directions

    858-244-6867
    Fax: 858-682-2202

  3. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

    300 S. Pierce St.
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
    Get directions

    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

  4. Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-3831
    Fax: 858-636-2901

Care schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

3131 Berger Ave.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Justin T. Parizo, MD

Age: 40
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male

Education

Stanford Health Care - Stanford University: Internship
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Stanford Hospital and Clinics: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1023438637

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Justin T. Parizo, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

116 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Parizo is fabulous.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

It was my first visit with the doctor and my medical records from previous cardiologist were not sent in time. He had medical information from my pulmonary embolisms in 2022 which was extremely important.

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

Doctor Pirazo answered my concerns and followed up with testing and educational classes.

Verified Patient

March 22, 2026

5.0

First meeting with doctor. He was aware of medical history, listened to our concerns, made suggestions.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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