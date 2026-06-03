Cardiac CT: A faster, clearer answer for chest pain
Chest pain can be scary, but a newer heart test is helping doctors get faster, clearer answers with less risk.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Transplant surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Transplant surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant
3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
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1023438637
Justin T. Parizo, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
4.9
116 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Parizo is fabulous.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
It was my first visit with the doctor and my medical records from previous cardiologist were not sent in time. He had medical information from my pulmonary embolisms in 2022 which was extremely important.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Doctor Pirazo answered my concerns and followed up with testing and educational classes.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2026
5.0
First meeting with doctor. He was aware of medical history, listened to our concerns, made suggestions.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin T. Parizo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin T. Parizo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Justin T. Parizo, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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