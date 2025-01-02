Dwight Love began practicing kung fu, a martial art, at age 5 and never stopped. In fact, Dwight, a school counselor, has been teaching kung fu in San Diego for over 40 years. But it was his love of music that led him to become a professional jazz and blues guitarist, something that would help him through the most difficult time of his life.

In 2017, Dwight began experiencing a series of severe health issues. He was teaching a martial arts class and felt his heart racing and had difficulty breathing. Dwight went to see his doctor, where he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

“A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage in your pulmonary arteries, the blood vessels that send blood to your lungs,” says Dr. Justin Parizo, a cardiologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “It usually happens when a blood clot in the deep veins in your leg breaks off and travels to your lungs. Your heart strains to push against restricted blood flow and higher pressure.”

One step forward and two steps back

Dwight began taking medications, which seemed to alleviate his symptoms. However, he suffered a stroke at a father-daughter dance the following year, and doctors prescribed new medications.

Although Dwight was relieved to be pain-free, he was experiencing worsening symptoms, including fainting, swollen ankles and shortness of breath. He learned he had heart failure, and his condition ultimately required the placement of a defibrillator. But in June 2024, Dwight was terrified when he developed a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm, and the defibrillator began to repeatedly shock him in an attempt to return him to a normal heart rhythm. His wife called 911, and Dwight was rushed to the Emergency Department at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

After his heart was shocked multiple times during the ambulance ride and at the hospital, doctors stabilized Dwight with an Impella device. The device is a heart pump for patients with severe heart failure. It provides temporary mechanical circulatory support to maintain blood flow and reduce the workload on the heart.

Dwight was admitted to the hospital and transferred to the intensive care unit, where doctors watched to see if his heart would recover before placing him on the heart transplant list. It did not — the transplant became a necessity, and Dwight’s wait for a new heart began.

The healing power of music

During his hospital stay, Dwight greatly appreciated the staff’s honesty, concern and kindness. They explained the transplant process step-by-step, he says, including what to expect, often before he even had to ask.

This connection to his care providers made the time pass quickly. Dwight's wife spent the first night with him in the hospital, but it was clear to her that the staff would take care of him as if he were their own family. This compassionate care from the staff made a significant difference to Dwight, making his experience at the hospital one he’ll never forget.

“You’re in a limbo when you’re waiting for a new heart,” Dwight says. “The Sharp difference is that staff treated me like their family, making this journey a lot easier.”

Music was another source of comfort while Dwight waited for a heart. He entertained himself and the staff by playing the guitar during his hospital stay.

Dwight began playing guitar when he was 13 and often played with local blues and jazz musicians in San Diego. The staff encouraged him to continue playing the guitar because it brought him happiness and peace. Dwight realized the importance of the mind-body connection and how doing what brings him happiness can positively impact his health.

Finally, after weeks of waiting and hoping, Dwight received his heart.

Grateful for the chance to begin again

After his heart transplant surgery, Dwight was given the opportunity to see his old heart. He says he felt grateful for the journey it had carried him on. Dwight viewed his new heart as a fresh start, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

After being in the hospital for 14 days, Dwight was discharged to complete his healing journey at home. He looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing to pursue his passions of kung fu and music. He is deeply grateful for the care he received, which made it all possible.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would want it to be here at Sharp, where staff make you feel like you’re their only patient,” he says.

