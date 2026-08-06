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Kai Zu, MD

4.9

80 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group

619-644-3030

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-644-3030

About Kai Zu, MD

My goal is to ensure that patients receive high-quality, comprehensive care. Our physicians and staff work together to make this goal a reality.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog

Education

University of Virginia: Fellowship
University of Virginia: Medical School
State University of New York, Stony Brook: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Blood disorders
  • Bone marrow aspiration studies
  • Breast cancer
  • Cancer
  • Chemotherapy in office
  • Second opinions
  • Sickle cell anemia

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1164583639

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kai Zu, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

80 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Always listens and keeps me and my 2 adult children informed.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Very informative.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

3.5

More detailed information would be good.

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Kristin [PA] is amazing. She is compassionate and addresses concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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