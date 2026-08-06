About Kai Zu, MD

My goal is to ensure that patients receive high-quality, comprehensive care. Our physicians and staff work together to make this goal a reality.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Languages: Chinese , Spanish , Tagalog

Education University of Virginia : Fellowship

University of Virginia : Medical School

State University of New York, Stony Brook : Residency



Areas of focus Blood disorders

Bone marrow aspiration studies

Breast cancer

Cancer

Chemotherapy in office

Second opinions

Sickle cell anemia

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.