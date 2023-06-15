Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Kai Zu, MD
My goal is to ensure that patients receive high-quality, comprehensive care. Our physicians and staff work together to make this goal a reality.
Age:56
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
University of Virginia:Fellowship
University of Virginia:Medical School
State University of New York, Stony Brook:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164583639
Insurance plans accepted
Kai Zu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
62 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 15, 2023
5.0
Great.
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zu and staff are so kind and respectful.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zu is the best!!
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
As you can see from my answers, I am very happy with the facility & staff special *Dr. Zu. He is a kind man and its time to explain everything to you.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Kai Zu, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kai Zu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Kai Zu, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kai Zu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.