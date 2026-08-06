When advanced cancer care meets unshakable resolve
At 83, Peter Halmay faced cancer head on with the same resolve that carried him through a lifetime of challenges.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
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My goal is to ensure that patients receive high-quality, comprehensive care. Our physicians and staff work together to make this goal a reality.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1164583639
Kai Zu, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
4.9
80 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Always listens and keeps me and my 2 adult children informed.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Very informative.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
3.5
More detailed information would be good.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Kristin [PA] is amazing. She is compassionate and addresses concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kai Zu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kai Zu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kai Zu, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
At 83, Peter Halmay faced cancer head on with the same resolve that carried him through a lifetime of challenges.
Having no symptoms or family history, Dan Musil, 66, was surprised to find out he had liver cancer.
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