Sparking joy in medicine at Sharp
Dr. Kalpana Chalasani and Serene Carruthers at Sharp discuss the importance of doctors’ well-being and receiving the AMA Joy in Medicine bronze designation.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1467560920
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kalpana P. Chalasani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kalpana P. Chalasani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kalpana P. Chalasani, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Dr. Kalpana Chalasani and Serene Carruthers at Sharp discuss the importance of doctors’ well-being and receiving the AMA Joy in Medicine bronze designation.
Driving in her car, Dr. Kalpana Chalasani knew what the worst headache of her life meant. She shares her story of The Sharp Experience.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.