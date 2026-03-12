In 2023, more than 45% of doctors nationwide reported experiencing at least one symptom of burnout, a type of exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. Although this is a decrease from 2021, doctors are still at a higher risk of burnout than other workers in the United States.

Burnout symptoms include irritability, overwhelm and poor self-care, all of which can damage one’s health, relationships and job performance. Burnout can manifest into physical symptoms, too, triggering headaches and gastrointestinal issues, or sleep difficulties and issues with memory or concentration.

“As part of Sharp’s vision to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care, we surveyed our doctors’ burnout levels and evaluated workflow inefficiencies,” says Serene Carruthers, LMFT, manager of the Physician and Patient Experience at Sharp HealthCare.

Other efforts included reducing administrative burdens and creating CAREforYou MD, a peer-to-peer program designed to address distress and burnout among doctors at Sharp. Through the program, doctors can seek support from trained doctors across Sharp hospitals.

Joy in Medicine recognition well-earned

This focus has led Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista and Sharp McDonald Center to earn a bronze designation from the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Joy in Medicine program. This national program honors health care systems across the U.S. that strive to support physician wellness within a structured framework.

“Healthy and fulfilled physicians are critical to healthier patients and better outcomes,” says Dr. Kalpana Chalasani, who is with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Memorial and Sharp Mary Birch. “As part of the Joy in Medicine team that worked toward the AMA designation, I wanted fellow physicians at Sharp to know they’re never alone.”

Dr. Chalasani adds that continued burnout can lead to more doctors leaving their profession, negatively impacting patient care.

“The AMA Joy in Medicine program removes obstacles for our physicians to do what they do best — deliver excellent patient care,” she says. “Supporting physicians’ well-being also includes helping with leadership and professional development, both of which we aim to provide through a pilot program in the near future.”

Doctors’ well-being offers numerous benefits, including increased retention and greater team collaboration. It also leads to optimal doctor-patient relationships.

“From our neighbors to friends and family members, doctors touch more lives than they’ll ever know,” adds Carruthers. “When we support their well-being, and they thrive in their job, the ripple effect is an even stronger and more fulfilled community.”

