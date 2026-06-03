About Karim H. El-Sherief, MD

Motivated by the impact of lifestyle on heart health, Dr. El-Sherief has dedicated his career to prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment plans. Dr. El-Sherief's decision to enter medicine was initially rooted in his love for caring for people, but later evolved in his deep desire to address cardiovascular health and a desire to address the root causes of heart disease, not just treat symptoms. Dr. Karim El-Sherief is a board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 20 years of clinical experience in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He believes that caring for patients matters the most because it allows him to make a tangible difference in their lives, improve their quality of life, and help them live healthier, longer lives. Dr. El-Sheriefâ€™s main focus is excellent patient care including a multitude of experience working in diverse clinical settings, focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of complex heart conditions including coronary angioplasty with stent placement. Some conditions treated include hypertension, cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, aortic valve regurgitation, and chronic heart disease. Some of the procedures performed include cardiac catheterization, coronary angiography and stent placement. He has been awarded the â€œPatient Top Choiceâ€ award by US News Doctors. Dr. El-Sherief enjoys spending time with his family including his three beautiful daughters and lovely wife. On the weekends you will find him on the soccer fields enjoying his daughters play soccer. His love and passion for enjoying life is a true example of what he wishes for all his patients.

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , Spanish

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

University of Southern California : Internship

University of Southern California : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

