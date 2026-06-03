Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
480 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group
340 4th Ave
-
Friday
About Kathy Khaing, MD
Education
NPI
1912219155
Insurance plans accepted
Kathy Khaing, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathy Khaing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathy Khaing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.