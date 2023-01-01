Provider Image

Kathy Khaing, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    340 4th Ave
    Suite 14
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-427-1144
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    858-499-2600

Balboa Nephrology Group
340 4th Ave
    Friday

About Kathy Khaing, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Burmese, English
Education
Institute of Medicine, I Rangoon:
 Medical School
Saint Peters University Hospital:
 Internship
Saint Peters University Hospital:
 Residency
UCLA Medical Center - Olive View:
 Fellowship
NPI
1912219155

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kathy Khaing, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathy Khaing, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
