Kaveh Bagheri, MD
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Kaveh Bagheri MD, Inc.8860 Center Dr
Suite 240
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Kaveh Bagheri, MD
I come from a family of physicians with the philosophy of serving our patients. I am here to serve my patients and provide them with the best medical advice so they can make informed decisions regarding their health. I believe that communication with the family is also extremely important, especially in the geriatric population. I was a soccer player and racquetball player but have now switched to biking and paddle boarding. I also enjoy playing chess.
Age:61
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Bageri
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ):Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Seton Hall University:Internship
Seton Hall University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Monarch Robotic Bronchoscopy™
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Sarcoidosis
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1174542252
Insurance plans accepted
Kaveh Bagheri, MD, accepts 8 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
#1 dr. I've ever had, listened & felt comfortable.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Caring, spent time explaining my condition & treatment.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bagheri is always so caring & listens to all my concerns.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
4.8
The provider was very attentive to what I had to say.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Kaveh Bagheri, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bagheri, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
