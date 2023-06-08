About Kaveh Bagheri, MD

I come from a family of physicians with the philosophy of serving our patients. I am here to serve my patients and provide them with the best medical advice so they can make informed decisions regarding their health. I believe that communication with the family is also extremely important, especially in the geriatric population. I was a soccer player and racquetball player but have now switched to biking and paddle boarding. I also enjoy playing chess.

Age: 61

In practice since: 1984

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Bageri

Languages: English , Farsi

Education St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ) : Residency

St. George's University : Medical School

Seton Hall University : Internship

Seton Hall University : Fellowship



