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Kaveh Bagheri, MD

4.8

124 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

8860 Center Dr

619-589-2535
Fax: 619-589-8042

8860 Center Dr
Suite 240
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 8860 Center Dr
    Suite 240
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-589-2535
    Fax: 619-589-8042

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Kaveh Bagheri, MD

I come from a family of physicians with the philosophy of serving our patients. I am here to serve my patients and provide them with the best medical advice so they can make informed decisions regarding their health. I believe that communication with the family is also extremely important, especially in the geriatric population. I was a soccer player and racquetball player but have now switched to biking and paddle boarding. I also enjoy playing chess.

Age: 64
In practice since: 1984
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Bageri
Languages: Farsi

Education

St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ): Residency
St. George's University: Medical School
Seton Hall University: Internship
Seton Hall University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1174542252

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kaveh Bagheri, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

124 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

4.8

Time was excellent and got out earlier.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

4.0

Seemed rushed

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Excellent care given by Shaleine [FNP].

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

The staff were wonderful made me feel important. The doctor already saw my x-ray & all the tests & he was also pleased.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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