How fatherhood transforms physicians
From a better sense of understanding to a closer connection with patients, seven doctors share the benefits of being a dad.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
8860 Center Dr
Suite 240
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-589-2535
Fax: 619-589-8042
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I come from a family of physicians with the philosophy of serving our patients. I am here to serve my patients and provide them with the best medical advice so they can make informed decisions regarding their health. I believe that communication with the family is also extremely important, especially in the geriatric population. I was a soccer player and racquetball player but have now switched to biking and paddle boarding. I also enjoy playing chess.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1174542252
Kaveh Bagheri, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
4.8
124 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
4.8
Time was excellent and got out earlier.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
4.0
Seemed rushed
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Excellent care given by Shaleine [FNP].
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
The staff were wonderful made me feel important. The doctor already saw my x-ray & all the tests & he was also pleased.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bagheri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bagheri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kaveh Bagheri, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.