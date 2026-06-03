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About Kaveh Farhoomand, DO
I became a physician by chance and divine appointment. It is my passion. I'm from the Cleveland Clinic, where my medical mind, reasoning and ethics were formed, and I brought that foundation to Tri-City in 2003. I am focused on excellence in clinical medicine. Outside of work, I have a ranch and horse rescue that also serves as a respite for veterans, emergency medical services and service members, and those with terminal illness. I am a rancher, fisherman, animal lover, nature lover and a child of the living God. My work is my assignment, my craft and my calling. These are gifts that have been given to me by my maker, and I'm on this journey of service.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Farhoomand, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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