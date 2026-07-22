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Kelli K. Shannon, MD

4.7

100 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Kelli K. Shannon, MD

I became a physician because I wanted a career where I'd be constantly learning and able to help people. I enjoy every aspect of being an OBGYN, from caring for women from their teen years through menopause. I think of my job as a privilege to be able to help women through the different phases of reproductive life, from pregnancy to hormone therapy and beyond. I enjoy reading, hiking, traveling and cooking in my spare time.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Creighton University: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1922156397

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kelli K. Shannon, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

100 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shannon was very friendly and easy to talk to you and listened to my concerns.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Very attentive & personable

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shannon is amazing. She always makes me feel heard and truly cares. She doesn't make me feel rushed and addresses all of my concerns.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

2.6

Rushed appointment with doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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