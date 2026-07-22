About Kelli K. Shannon, MD

I became a physician because I wanted a career where I'd be constantly learning and able to help people. I enjoy every aspect of being an OBGYN, from caring for women from their teen years through menopause. I think of my job as a privilege to be able to help women through the different phases of reproductive life, from pregnancy to hormone therapy and beyond. I enjoy reading, hiking, traveling and cooking in my spare time.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Creighton University : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

