Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kelli Shannon, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Creighton University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1922156397
Insurance plans accepted
Kelli Shannon, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
First my very first visit, I have already recommended Dr. Kelli Shannon to my daughter-in-law.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
The office was very professional, and kind and I was very comfortable with the Dr. And Nurse
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Shannon is great - I'd recommend her to others looking for an OBGYN.
Verified PatientApril 16, 2023
5.0
The doctor que plainer yo me alternatives, methods future follow ups and she said that I contact to her via follow my health if I need prescribed medication for my health issue.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kelli Shannon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelli Shannon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
