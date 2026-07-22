Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Thursday
About Kelli K. Shannon, MD
I became a physician because I wanted a career where I'd be constantly learning and able to help people. I enjoy every aspect of being an OBGYN, from caring for women from their teen years through menopause. I think of my job as a privilege to be able to help women through the different phases of reproductive life, from pregnancy to hormone therapy and beyond. I enjoy reading, hiking, traveling and cooking in my spare time.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1922156397
Insurance plans accepted
Kelli K. Shannon, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
100 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shannon was very friendly and easy to talk to you and listened to my concerns.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Very attentive & personable
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shannon is amazing. She always makes me feel heard and truly cares. She doesn't make me feel rushed and addresses all of my concerns.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
2.6
Rushed appointment with doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelli K. Shannon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.