Provider Image

Kelli Shannon, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions
    858-499-2702

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Kelli Shannon, MD

Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2013
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
Creighton University:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1922156397
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Kelli Shannon, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.5
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
First my very first visit, I have already recommended Dr. Kelli Shannon to my daughter-in-law.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
The office was very professional, and kind and I was very comfortable with the Dr. And Nurse
Verified Patient
April 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Shannon is great - I'd recommend her to others looking for an OBGYN.
Verified Patient
April 16, 2023
5.0
The doctor que plainer yo me alternatives, methods future follow ups and she said that I contact to her via follow my health if I need prescribed medication for my health issue.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kelli Shannon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelli Shannon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.