Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Greider Eye Associates
2067 W Vista Way
Suite 120
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-758-2020
Fax: 760-758-1410
About Kelsi L. Greider-Sideris, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851771497
Insurance plans accepted
Kelsi L. Greider-Sideris, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelsi L. Greider-Sideris, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelsi L. Greider-Sideris, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.