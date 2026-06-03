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Kenneth A. Altschuler, MD

4.7

295 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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About Kenneth A. Altschuler, MD

I chose to study medicine for the opportunity to help people. I enjoy providing high-quality medical care with a team approach by involving patients in their care and listening carefully to individual needs. My passions outside of work include tennis, cycling and rock music.

Age: 71
Gender: Male

Education

University of Western Ontario: Medical School
Scarborough General Hospital: Internship

NPI

1710955521

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kenneth A. Altschuler, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

295 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Good doctor

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

1.0

Dr. Altschuler made me feel like just a number and didn't listen, acknowledge me or my concerns. He was dismissive when I tried bringing out concerns to the point that it made me stop talking. I now don't feel comfortable with his care since I can't bring up health concerns. He also refused to asses a problem I asked for and out in the chart word for word what I told him but never assessed it! This is far from the sharp experience and I am extremely disappointed that Sharp had a doctor that treats patients like cattle and just another number. I saw him for about 3 minutes total, if that and at the minimum he can act like he genuinely care or ask me how I am feeling instead of talking AT me and not listening. Terrible experience and I will be looking to transfer my care to UCSD. Terrible.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Altschuler and his staff are always very attentive and willing to talk about conditions

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

4.8

My Dr. Is better than most

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.