Kenneth Altschuler, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Does not accept patients under age 18
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
About Kenneth Altschuler, MD
I chose to study medicine for the opportunity to help people. I enjoy providing high-quality medical care with a team approach by involving patients in their care and listening carefully to individual needs. My passions outside of work include tennis, cycling and rock music.
Age:69
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Western Ontario:Medical School
Scarborough General Hospital:Internship
NPI
1710955521
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Altschuler, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
327 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
4.0
My visit was a follow-up appt. & blood test results - no problem now.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Highly recommend this doctor
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
5.0
Always a pleasure
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Exceptionally attentive; explained his thouyght process about further testing and elimination of possible diagnoses; sent me out with labs done that same visit.
Special recognitions
