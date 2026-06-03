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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
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I chose to study medicine for the opportunity to help people. I enjoy providing high-quality medical care with a team approach by involving patients in their care and listening carefully to individual needs. My passions outside of work include tennis, cycling and rock music.
1710955521
Kenneth A. Altschuler, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
295 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Good doctor
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
1.0
Dr. Altschuler made me feel like just a number and didn't listen, acknowledge me or my concerns. He was dismissive when I tried bringing out concerns to the point that it made me stop talking. I now don't feel comfortable with his care since I can't bring up health concerns. He also refused to asses a problem I asked for and out in the chart word for word what I told him but never assessed it! This is far from the sharp experience and I am extremely disappointed that Sharp had a doctor that treats patients like cattle and just another number. I saw him for about 3 minutes total, if that and at the minimum he can act like he genuinely care or ask me how I am feeling instead of talking AT me and not listening. Terrible experience and I will be looking to transfer my care to UCSD. Terrible.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Altschuler and his staff are always very attentive and willing to talk about conditions
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
4.8
My Dr. Is better than most
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth A. Altschuler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kenneth A. Altschuler, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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