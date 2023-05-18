About Kenneth Altschuler, MD

I chose to study medicine for the opportunity to help people. I enjoy providing high-quality medical care with a team approach by involving patients in their care and listening carefully to individual needs. My passions outside of work include tennis, cycling and rock music.

Age: 69

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Western Ontario : Medical School

Scarborough General Hospital : Internship



NPI 1710955521