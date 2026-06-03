Verified Patient June 21, 2026 1.0

Dr. Altschuler made me feel like just a number and didn't listen, acknowledge me or my concerns. He was dismissive when I tried bringing out concerns to the point that it made me stop talking. I now don't feel comfortable with his care since I can't bring up health concerns. He also refused to asses a problem I asked for and out in the chart word for word what I told him but never assessed it! This is far from the sharp experience and I am extremely disappointed that Sharp had a doctor that treats patients like cattle and just another number. I saw him for about 3 minutes total, if that and at the minimum he can act like he genuinely care or ask me how I am feeling instead of talking AT me and not listening. Terrible experience and I will be looking to transfer my care to UCSD. Terrible.