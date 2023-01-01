Provider Image

Kent Feldman, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Oasis Sports Medical Group, Inc.
    3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 404
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-875-6350

About Kent Feldman, DPM

Age:
 62
In practice since:
 1990
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center:
 Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932211570

Kent Feldman, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kent Feldman, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kent Feldman, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
