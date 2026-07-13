Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Oasis Sports Medical Group, Inc.
3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 404
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-875-6350
Fax: 858-761-0391
About Kent A. Feldman, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Fracture management
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932211570
Insurance plans accepted
Kent A. Feldman, DPM, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kent A. Feldman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kent A. Feldman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.