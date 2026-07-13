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Kent A. Feldman, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Oasis Sports Medical Group, Inc.

858-875-6350
Fax: 858-761-0391

3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 404
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Oasis Sports Medical Group, Inc.

    3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 404
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-875-6350
    Fax: 858-761-0391

About Kent A. Feldman, DPM

Age: 65
In practice since: 1990
Gender: Male

Education

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center: Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1932211570

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kent A. Feldman, DPM, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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