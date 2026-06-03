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Kevin S. Smith, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Anesthesiology

(board certified)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Integrated Pain Specialists of Southern California

619-398-2988

7525 Linda Vista Rd
Suite C
San Diego, CA 92111

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Integrated Pain Specialists of Southern California

    7525 Linda Vista Rd
    Suite C
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    619-398-2988

About Kevin S. Smith, MD

I understand the medical, physiological and emotional effects of pain and am dedicated to providing compassionate care.

Age: 68
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male

Education

University of Louisville: Internship
University of Louisville: Residency
Marshall University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Peripheral nerve block
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1457388225

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kevin S. Smith, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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