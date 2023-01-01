About Kevin Smith, MD

I understand the medical, physiological and emotional effects of pain and am dedicated to providing compassionate care.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Louisville : Internship

University of Louisville : Residency

Marshall University : Medical School



Areas of focus Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Epidural steroid injections

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Peripheral nerve block

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

