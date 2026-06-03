Doctor of medicine (MD)
Anesthesiology
(board certified)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Anesthesiology
(board certified)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Integrated Pain Specialists of Southern California
7525 Linda Vista Rd
Suite C
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
About Kevin S. Smith, MD
I understand the medical, physiological and emotional effects of pain and am dedicated to providing compassionate care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Epidural steroid injections
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457388225
Insurance plans accepted
Kevin S. Smith, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin S. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin S. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.