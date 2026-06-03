Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Joel Smith M.D., Inc
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 6
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Kim M. Ruby, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295150365
Insurance plans accepted
Kim M. Ruby, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim M. Ruby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim M. Ruby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.