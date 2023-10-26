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Kristen K. Sanford, DO

4.6

314 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Kristen K. Sanford, DO

Age: 60
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Female

Education

Michigan State University: Medical School
Mount Clemens General Hospital: Residency
Mount Clemens General Hospital: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy
  • Geriatrics
  • Preventive medicine
  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710097720

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristen K. Sanford, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

314 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Sanford used our time well and answered and educated me

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

2.0

Neutral experience. I could have googled her medical recommendations. Provider did not even fulfill the minimum of 15 mins for the appointment. I was seen for less than 10. No bedside manner. Was visibly amused by patients discomfort, dismissive, even laughing in moments when patient was concerned about her pain.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

4.0

All good

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sanford carefully reviewed my lab records and discussed options with me. She presented the concerns re the procedure along with the pros and cons. I felt as though she was very thorough and knowledgeable as well as wanting me to really understand the next steps. Dr. Sanford was excited to see my progress based on some excellent test results and so encouraging. Overall, it was a really positive experience.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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