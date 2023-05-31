Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 Dr. Sanford continues to be one of the best doctors at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical group.

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 Nurse was very focused on my comments and questions.

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 I really like Dr. Sanford and I am looking forward to working with her in the future! She is an excellent Doctor and very knowledgeable and easy to talk to.