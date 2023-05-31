Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
About Kristen Sanford, DO
Age:57
In practice since:1997
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Michigan State University:Medical School
Mount Clemens General Hospital:Residency
Mount Clemens General Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
Ratings and reviews
4.5
273 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sanford continues to be one of the best doctors at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical group.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Nurse was very focused on my comments and questions.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
I really like Dr. Sanford and I am looking forward to working with her in the future! She is an excellent Doctor and very knowledgeable and easy to talk to.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I can't say enough great things. I needed compassion, understanding, and someone to listen. She is extraordinary. I'm so grateful to her.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Kristen Sanford, DO, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
