Neutral experience. I could have googled her medical recommendations. Provider did not even fulfill the minimum of 15 mins for the appointment. I was seen for less than 10. No bedside manner. Was visibly amused by patients discomfort, dismissive, even laughing in moments when patient was concerned about her pain.

Verified Patient June 6, 2026 5.0

Dr. Sanford carefully reviewed my lab records and discussed options with me. She presented the concerns re the procedure along with the pros and cons. I felt as though she was very thorough and knowledgeable as well as wanting me to really understand the next steps. Dr. Sanford was excited to see my progress based on some excellent test results and so encouraging. Overall, it was a really positive experience.