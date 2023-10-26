Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kristen K. Sanford, DO
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710097720
Insurance plans accepted
Kristen K. Sanford, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
314 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Sanford used our time well and answered and educated me
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
2.0
Neutral experience. I could have googled her medical recommendations. Provider did not even fulfill the minimum of 15 mins for the appointment. I was seen for less than 10. No bedside manner. Was visibly amused by patients discomfort, dismissive, even laughing in moments when patient was concerned about her pain.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
4.0
All good
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sanford carefully reviewed my lab records and discussed options with me. She presented the concerns re the procedure along with the pros and cons. I felt as though she was very thorough and knowledgeable as well as wanting me to really understand the next steps. Dr. Sanford was excited to see my progress based on some excellent test results and so encouraging. Overall, it was a really positive experience.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen K. Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen K. Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.