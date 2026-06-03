Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Insight Dermatology
9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Contact dermatitis
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Cutaneous lupus
- Eczema
- Excision
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser peel
- Melanoma
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sclerotherapy
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Varicose/spider veins
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356427728
Insurance plans accepted
Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
127 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
She is GREAT! She took time to listen, gave recommendations on treatment plans, and was wonderful to speak with. She did a body scan for cancerous moles and provided an explanation about each mole she was looking at.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Dela Rosa has been my doctor for many years and is a great doctor. I am very pleased with the care I have received.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Fantastic, friendly MD. She's great!
Verified Patient
May 6, 2026
5.0
Very good communicator. She is kind, gentle and has a lovely sense of humor. She is very caring and inspires confidence.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.