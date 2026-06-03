Very good communicator. She is kind, gentle and has a lovely sense of humor. She is very caring and inspires confidence.

Dr. Dela Rosa has been my doctor for many years and is a great doctor. I am very pleased with the care I have received.

She is GREAT! She took time to listen, gave recommendations on treatment plans, and was wonderful to speak with. She did a body scan for cancerous moles and provided an explanation about each mole she was looking at.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.