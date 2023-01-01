Kristina Dela Rosa, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Kristina Dela Rosa, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Insight Dermatology9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Kristina Dela Rosa, MD
Age:46
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Contact dermatitis
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Cutaneous lupus
- Eczema
- Excision
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser peel
- Melanoma
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sclerotherapy
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Varicose/spider veins
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356427728
Insurance plans accepted
Kristina Dela Rosa, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristina Dela Rosa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristina Dela Rosa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.