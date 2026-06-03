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Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD

4.9

127 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Insight Dermatology

858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700

9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Insight Dermatology

    9878 Hibert St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions

    858-693-3000
    Fax: 858-693-3700

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD

Age: 49
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356427728

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristina M. Dela Rosa, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

127 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

She is GREAT! She took time to listen, gave recommendations on treatment plans, and was wonderful to speak with. She did a body scan for cancerous moles and provided an explanation about each mole she was looking at.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Dela Rosa has been my doctor for many years and is a great doctor. I am very pleased with the care I have received.

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Fantastic, friendly MD. She's great!

Verified Patient

May 6, 2026

5.0

Very good communicator. She is kind, gentle and has a lovely sense of humor. She is very caring and inspires confidence.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.