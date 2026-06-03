Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Kuljinder S. Grewal, MD
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 104
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Kuljinder S. Grewal, MD
It is important to me that all your concerns and questions are answered before you leave the office.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700807393
Insurance plans accepted
Kuljinder S. Grewal, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kuljinder S. Grewal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kuljinder S. Grewal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.