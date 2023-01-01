Kuljinder Grewal, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
About Kuljinder Grewal, MD
It is important to me that all your concerns and questions are answered before you leave the office.
Age:72
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi
Education
Buffalo General Medical Center:Residency
Buffalo General Medical Center:Internship
Jules Stein Eye Institute:Fellowship
Government Medical College (India):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
NPI
1700807393
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kuljinder Grewal, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kuljinder Grewal, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
