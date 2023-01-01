About Kuljinder Grewal, MD

It is important to me that all your concerns and questions are answered before you leave the office.

Age: 72

In practice since: 1984

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Urdu , Punjabi , Hindi

Education Buffalo General Medical Center : Residency

Buffalo General Medical Center : Internship

Jules Stein Eye Institute : Fellowship

Government Medical College (India) : Medical School



Areas of focus Diabetic retinopathy

Laser surgery

Macular degeneration

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.