Lisa Anne Gleason, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Lisa Anne Gleason, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lisa Anne Gleason, MD
Age:57
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Duke University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700865045
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa Anne Gleason, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
144 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Doctor was excellent! She explained all my studies and went into detail with her answers to my many questions.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Gleason is a great doctor.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gleason is excellent in all regards.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
*Dr. G. is the best. I trust her judgment. She is kind, caring and listens. I have referred my family to her.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Anne Gleason, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Anne Gleason, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Anne Gleason, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Anne Gleason, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.