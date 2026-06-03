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Lisa A. Gleason, MD

5.0

188 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2379

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology

2600 Via De La Valle

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

2929 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Lisa A. Gleason, MD

Age: 60
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female

Education

Duke University: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1700865045

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa A. Gleason, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

188 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

No concerns

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Very pleasant patient and thorough/answered all my questions

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gleason is a credit to Sharp's ideals. She never rushes the conversation. She's patient and understanding and willing to walk me through the any and all aspects of my treatment protocol. I appreciate her.

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gleason is a superb electrophysiologist. I am blessed to be under her care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.