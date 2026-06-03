Lisa A. Gleason, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Lisa A. Gleason, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology
2600 Via De La Valle
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Lisa A. Gleason, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700865045
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa A. Gleason, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
188 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
No concerns
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Very pleasant patient and thorough/answered all my questions
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gleason is a credit to Sharp's ideals. She never rushes the conversation. She's patient and understanding and willing to walk me through the any and all aspects of my treatment protocol. I appreciate her.
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gleason is a superb electrophysiologist. I am blessed to be under her care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa A. Gleason, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.