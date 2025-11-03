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Teresa M. O'Dea, MD

4.8

36 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-621-4070

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

About Teresa M. O'Dea, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Lisa DeLeon and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care. As a pediatrician, I believe that caring for a child is a partnership between the family and the doctor. I appreciate when the families I work with have researched treatments they are interested in and we come up with a plan together. I was inspired to become a pediatrician because I was born prematurely and have always appreciated the care I received from my doctor. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and two young daughters. We love the beach and going sailing.

Age: 56
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: O-day

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760450522

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Teresa M. O'Dea, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

36 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. ODea is the best! She is so kind and very smart. She listens to our concerns and gives great recommendations as to how to solve the problem. My3 boys have a good connection with her!

Verified Patient

January 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. O'dea is an excellent pediatrician. Great bed side manner and really cares.

Verified Patient

December 13, 2025

5.0

Dr O'day is very nice

Verified Patient

November 8, 2025

5.0

Great experience! The pediatrician was attentive and kind. Thank you for the wonderful care."

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Teresa M. O'Dea, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Lisa L. Deleon, MD

4.7

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.