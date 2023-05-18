Medical Doctor
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Teresa O'Dea, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Lisa DeLeon and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care. As a pediatrician, I believe that caring for a child is a partnership between the family and the doctor. I appreciate when the families I work with have researched treatments they are interested in and we come up with a plan together. I was inspired to become a pediatrician because I was born prematurely and have always appreciated the care I received from my doctor. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and two young daughters. We love the beach and going sailing.
Age:53
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:O-day
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Colic
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
NPI
1760450522
Insurance plans accepted
Teresa O'Dea, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. O'Dea was thoughtful, helpful, caring, and she did seem a little tired like she had had a long day, but she was kind to us and listened to my children.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. O'Dea
Verified PatientMay 3, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. O'Dea. She is soooo wonderful. We are lucky she is our pediatrician!
Verified PatientMarch 23, 2023
5.0
DrODea made our first week with our newborn so much easier with her reassuring tone and demeanor. Also, would call us with lab results after hours . We were always up on what was going on and what options and plans were. Cannot oversell what a pro this MD is
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Teresa O'Dea, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teresa O'Dea, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
