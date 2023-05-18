About Teresa O'Dea, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Lisa DeLeon and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care. As a pediatrician, I believe that caring for a child is a partnership between the family and the doctor. I appreciate when the families I work with have researched treatments they are interested in and we come up with a plan together. I was inspired to become a pediatrician because I was born prematurely and have always appreciated the care I received from my doctor. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and two young daughters. We love the beach and going sailing.

Age: 53

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: O-day

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Asthma

Colic

Growth problems

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Weight management

Wellness programs

NPI 1760450522