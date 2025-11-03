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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
I practice as a team with Dr. Lisa DeLeon and Dr. Truc-Ha Duong, and we work together to provide you excellent care. As a pediatrician, I believe that caring for a child is a partnership between the family and the doctor. I appreciate when the families I work with have researched treatments they are interested in and we come up with a plan together. I was inspired to become a pediatrician because I was born prematurely and have always appreciated the care I received from my doctor. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and two young daughters. We love the beach and going sailing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1760450522
Teresa M. O'Dea, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
36 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
March 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. ODea is the best! She is so kind and very smart. She listens to our concerns and gives great recommendations as to how to solve the problem. My3 boys have a good connection with her!
Verified Patient
January 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. O'dea is an excellent pediatrician. Great bed side manner and really cares.
Verified Patient
December 13, 2025
5.0
Dr O'day is very nice
Verified Patient
November 8, 2025
5.0
Great experience! The pediatrician was attentive and kind. Thank you for the wonderful care."
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teresa M. O'Dea, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teresa M. O'Dea, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Teresa M. O'Dea, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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First available
Wednesday, Sept. 2 (virtual)
Wednesday, Sept. 2 (in person)