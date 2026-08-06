Lisa C. Underwood, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Lisa C. Underwood, DONo ratings available
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
About Lisa C. Underwood, DO
I decided to become a physician with the goal of being able to have a direct and positive impact on women's health and wellness. I am fully committed to the highest quality of care during every stage of a woman’s life. I started my exciting career as a board-certified OBGYN in 2010 and have been practicing at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns since 2015. I have received extensive training that emphasized a patient-centered approach, taking into account all aspects of a person's health including their emotional and spiritual needs. My professional interests include minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, low and high-risk obstetrics, teen and adolescent care, and preventive medicine. I strive to provide all women with exceptional, comprehensive medical care through patient education, advocacy and partnership. I enjoy spending my free time with my son, family and friends. Some of my hobbies include traveling, running, hiking, camping and taking our dogs to the beach.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Lab on premises
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225319742
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa C. Underwood, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa C. Underwood, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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