Lisa Underwood, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123
About Lisa Underwood, DO
I decided to become a physician with the goal of being able to have a direct and positive impact on women's health and wellness. I am fully committed to the highest quality of care during every stage of a woman’s life. I started my exciting career as a board-certified OBGYN in 2010 and have been practicing at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns since 2015. I received extensive training that emphasized a patient-centered approach, taking into account all aspects of a person's health including their emotional and spiritual needs. My professional interests include minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, low and high-risk obstetrics, teen and adolescent care, and preventive medicine. I strive to provide all women with exceptional, comprehensive medical care through patient education, advocacy and partnership. I enjoy spending my free time with my son, family and friends. My hobbies include traveling, running, hiking, camping and taking our dogs to the beach.
Age:44
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225319742
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa Underwood, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Underwood, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Underwood, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
