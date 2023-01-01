About Lisa Underwood, DO

I decided to become a physician with the goal of being able to have a direct and positive impact on women's health and wellness. I am fully committed to the highest quality of care during every stage of a woman’s life. I started my exciting career as a board-certified OBGYN in 2010 and have been practicing at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns since 2015. I received extensive training that emphasized a patient-centered approach, taking into account all aspects of a person's health including their emotional and spiritual needs. My professional interests include minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, low and high-risk obstetrics, teen and adolescent care, and preventive medicine. I strive to provide all women with exceptional, comprehensive medical care through patient education, advocacy and partnership. I enjoy spending my free time with my son, family and friends. My hobbies include traveling, running, hiking, camping and taking our dogs to the beach.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



