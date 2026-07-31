Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Retina Center of San Diego
1855 1st Ave
Suite 200B
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
About Logan M. Haak, MD
I decided to become a physician because of my passion and dedication to service. My philosophy in patient care is simple: Treat every single patient as I would treat my own family. In my spare time I enjoy running long distance races, soccer, swimming and tennis.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952565491
Insurance plans accepted
Logan M. Haak, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Logan M. Haak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Logan M. Haak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.