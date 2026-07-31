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Logan M. Haak, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Retina Center of San Diego

858-863-7597

1855 1st Ave
Suite 200B
San Diego, CA 92101

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Location and phone

  1. Retina Center of San Diego

    1855 1st Ave
    Suite 200B
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-863-7597

About Logan M. Haak, MD

I decided to become a physician because of my passion and dedication to service. My philosophy in patient care is simple: Treat every single patient as I would treat my own family. In my spare time I enjoy running long distance races, soccer, swimming and tennis.

Age: 44
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Hawk

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
Rush Medical College: Fellowship
University of Wisconsin: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1952565491

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Logan M. Haak, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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