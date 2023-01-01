Logan Haak, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
About Logan Haak, MD
I decided to become a physician because of my passion and dedication to service. My philosophy in patient care is simple: Treat every single patient as I would treat my own family. In my spare time I enjoy running long distance races, soccer, swimming and tennis.
Age:41
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Hawk
Languages:English, Persian, Farsi, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Rush Medical College:Fellowship
University of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952565491
Special recognitions
