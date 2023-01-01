About Logan Haak, MD

I decided to become a physician because of my passion and dedication to service. My philosophy in patient care is simple: Treat every single patient as I would treat my own family. In my spare time I enjoy running long distance races, soccer, swimming and tennis.

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Hawk

Languages: English , Persian , Farsi , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

Rush Medical College : Fellowship

University of Wisconsin : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship



