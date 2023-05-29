Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Does not accept patients under age 18
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Luz Yee Fernandez, MD
I enjoy being a patient advocate and strive to do my absolute best for my patients and their families.
Age:38
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Mercy Medical Center:Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):Medical School
Mercy Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1316325020
Insurance plans accepted
Luz Yee Fernandez, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.4
140 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Very nice and friendly Doctors
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
She made me feel comfortable. She listened to concerns. This was a follow up and she read my emergency room and urgent care visit and made a plan. She explained to me everything.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
My MD is moving to Chula and so will I even though it's quite far for me! I have great confidence in her!
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
4.8
Nurse was supportive .
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Luz Yee Fernandez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luz Yee Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.