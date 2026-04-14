Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD
I enjoy being a patient advocate and strive to do my absolute best for my patients and their families.
Education
NPI
1316325020
Insurance plans accepted
Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.3
172 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.3
Provider discussed treatment options
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.2
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Fernandez is great. I really like her as my GP. She sits and goes over all of my records and issues and gives me time to ask questions. She is direct about issues making sure I understand my options to improve my health. She is the best GP I can remember having. One thing I really appreciate is I never feel rushed to get through the process. I have questions and she patiently goes through all of my questions.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Very Good
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
3.6
Good
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr her listened to my concerns and addressed them satisfactorily. Did not feel rushed.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.