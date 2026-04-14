Provider Image

Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD

4.3

172 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

480 H Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD

I enjoy being a patient advocate and strive to do my absolute best for my patients and their families.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Mercy Medical Center: Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico): Medical School
Mercy Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1316325020

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.3

172 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.4

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.4

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.3

Provider discussed treatment options

4.4

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.2

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Fernandez is great. I really like her as my GP. She sits and goes over all of my records and issues and gives me time to ask questions. She is direct about issues making sure I understand my options to improve my health. She is the best GP I can remember having. One thing I really appreciate is I never feel rushed to get through the process. I have questions and she patiently goes through all of my questions.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Very Good

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

3.6

Good

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr her listened to my concerns and addressed them satisfactorily. Did not feel rushed.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luz A. Yee Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.