Verified Patient June 22, 2026 5.0

Dr Fernandez is great. I really like her as my GP. She sits and goes over all of my records and issues and gives me time to ask questions. She is direct about issues making sure I understand my options to improve my health. She is the best GP I can remember having. One thing I really appreciate is I never feel rushed to get through the process. I have questions and she patiently goes through all of my questions.