Luz Yee Fernandez, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    858-499-2713

About Luz Yee Fernandez, MD

I enjoy being a patient advocate and strive to do my absolute best for my patients and their families.
Age:
 38
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Mercy Medical Center:
 Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):
 Medical School
Mercy Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1316325020
4.4
140 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Very nice and friendly Doctors
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
She made me feel comfortable. She listened to concerns. This was a follow up and she read my emergency room and urgent care visit and made a plan. She explained to me everything.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
My MD is moving to Chula and so will I even though it's quite far for me! I have great confidence in her!
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
4.8
Nurse was supportive .
