Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Maia Uli, MD
I became an OBGYN because I felt it would be rewarding to be able to support women and their families through life's most special moments. To assist women in making medical decisions from their teenage years, through childbirth and long after they have had their babies is an honor. My aim is to provide quality care that is comprehensive, caring and cost-effective to all patients. I enjoy being outdoors, traveling and spending time with my family.
Age:38
In practice since:2017
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:My-ah You-lee
Languages:English
Education
Rush Medical College:Residency
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Rush Medical College:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- LGBTQ health
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104264795
Insurance plans accepted
Maia Uli, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
114 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I received excellent care from Dr. Uli
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Uli really shows that she cares about what is happening to me. She is very prompt with messaging through the portal and accommodating to help with appointments to see her. I have already recommended her to many of my friends!
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
Just as w/my nurses the doctor has been very attentive, knowledgeable, and clear in everything that was done & needed to be done.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Uli is so professional, kind, and really thorough in her evaluation. It was one of the best experiences I've had with an OB!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Maia Uli, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maia Uli, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
