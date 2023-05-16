About Maia Uli, MD

I became an OBGYN because I felt it would be rewarding to be able to support women and their families through life's most special moments. To assist women in making medical decisions from their teenage years, through childbirth and long after they have had their babies is an honor. My aim is to provide quality care that is comprehensive, caring and cost-effective to all patients. I enjoy being outdoors, traveling and spending time with my family.

Age: 38

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: My-ah You-lee

Languages: English

Education Rush Medical College : Residency

Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Rush Medical College : Internship



NPI 1104264795