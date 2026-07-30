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Maia M. Uli, DO

4.6

107 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-521-2031

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo OBGYN

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-521-2031

Care schedule

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About Maia M. Uli, DO

I became an OBGYN because I felt it would be rewarding to be able to support women and their families through life's most special moments. To assist women in making medical decisions from their teenage years, through childbirth and long after they have had their babies is an honor. My aim is to provide quality care that is comprehensive, caring and cost-effective to all patients. I enjoy being outdoors, traveling and spending time with my family.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2017
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: My-ah You-lee
Languages: English

Education

Rush Medical College: Residency
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Rush Medical College: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1104264795

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Maia M. Uli, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

107 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.5

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Uli was amazing. She was so patient and gentle during an exam I was very nervous about. She talked me through every step and informed me about everything she was doing before she did it so that there were no surprises. She took breaks and was patient and helped me relax. I'm very thankful for the care I received from both her and her nurse.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

1.0

Doctor was completely dismissive, came in looking at the time, stated that she had no time to address any concerns or questions and rushed the appointment. Very rude and argumentative with a bad attitude from the beginning

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

DR is very good. Shows concern, explains, engages with patient. Personable and yet professional.

Verified Patient

March 20, 2026

5.0

I left feeling like finally after 4 doctors I was heard.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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