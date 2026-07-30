Undiagnosed and dying, part 2: a breakthrough
Dr. Uli’s caregivers were racing to save her life when a blood test offered a clue.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo OBGYN
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-521-2031
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became an OBGYN because I felt it would be rewarding to be able to support women and their families through life's most special moments. To assist women in making medical decisions from their teenage years, through childbirth and long after they have had their babies is an honor. My aim is to provide quality care that is comprehensive, caring and cost-effective to all patients. I enjoy being outdoors, traveling and spending time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1104264795
Maia M. Uli, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.6
107 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Uli was amazing. She was so patient and gentle during an exam I was very nervous about. She talked me through every step and informed me about everything she was doing before she did it so that there were no surprises. She took breaks and was patient and helped me relax. I'm very thankful for the care I received from both her and her nurse.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
1.0
Doctor was completely dismissive, came in looking at the time, stated that she had no time to address any concerns or questions and rushed the appointment. Very rude and argumentative with a bad attitude from the beginning
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
DR is very good. Shows concern, explains, engages with patient. Personable and yet professional.
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
I left feeling like finally after 4 doctors I was heard.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maia M. Uli, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Maia M. Uli, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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