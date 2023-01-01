Provider Image

Maila Marinas, NP

Nurse Practitioner
OBGYN
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    858-499-2600

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Maila Marinas, NP

The Sharp Experience is receiving high quality, compassionate care.
Age:
 54
Education
San Diego State University:
 Graduate School
