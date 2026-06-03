Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Maila A. Marinas, NP
The Sharp Experience is receiving high quality, compassionate care.
Education
NPI
1487093126
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maila A. Marinas, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maila A. Marinas, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.