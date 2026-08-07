Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Marcos Borrero, MD
3490 Palm Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Get directions
619-423-5616
Fax: 619-423-5684
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Marcos Borrero, MD
I treat pediatric as well as geriatric patients. I accept walk-in appointments and treat chronic fatigue syndrome, headaches, neck pain and a full spectrum of primary medical conditions. I also provide school and sports physicals and am available for second opinions.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952312621
Insurance plans accepted
Marcos Borrero, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marcos Borrero, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marcos Borrero, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.