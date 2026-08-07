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Marcos Borrero, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Marcos Borrero, MD

619-423-5616
Fax: 619-423-5684

3490 Palm Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

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Location and phone

  1. Marcos Borrero, MD

    3490 Palm Ave
    San Diego, CA 92154
    Get directions

    619-423-5616
    Fax: 619-423-5684

Care schedule

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About Marcos Borrero, MD

I treat pediatric as well as geriatric patients. I accept walk-in appointments and treat chronic fatigue syndrome, headaches, neck pain and a full spectrum of primary medical conditions. I also provide school and sports physicals and am available for second opinions.

Age: 81
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Damas Hospital (Puerto Rico): Internship
Universidad Central del Este (Dominican Republic): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1952312621

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marcos Borrero, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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