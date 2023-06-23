About Marcos Borrero, MD

I treat pediatric as well as geriatric patients. I accept walk-in appointments and treat chronic fatigue syndrome, headaches, neck pain and a full spectrum of primary medical conditions. I also provide school and sports physicals and am available for second opinions.

Age: 78

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Damas Hospital (Puerto Rico) : Internship

Universidad Central del Este (Dominican Republic) : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Depression

Fibromyalgia

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.