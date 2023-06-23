Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Marcos Borrero, MD, Inc.3490 Palm Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
About Marcos Borrero, MD
I treat pediatric as well as geriatric patients. I accept walk-in appointments and treat chronic fatigue syndrome, headaches, neck pain and a full spectrum of primary medical conditions. I also provide school and sports physicals and am available for second opinions.
Age:78
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Damas Hospital (Puerto Rico):Internship
Universidad Central del Este (Dominican Republic):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1952312621
Insurance plans accepted
Marcos Borrero, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
4.6
Good. 4. Very good.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
4.0
Excellent.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
3.4
I would like the doctor will always inform me of my test results.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Marcos Borrero, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marcos Borrero, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
