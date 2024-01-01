About Maria Castillejos, MD

My goal is to provide the highest quality of care to my patients.

Age: 75

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Interfaith Medical Center : Residency

Moncton Hospital : Internship

University of Mexico : Medical School

Massachusetts Eye and Ear : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.