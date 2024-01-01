Provider Image

Maria Castillejos, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
  1. Castillejos Eye Institute
    342 F St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-422-1471

About Maria Castillejos, MD

My goal is to provide the highest quality of care to my patients.
Age:
 75
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Interfaith Medical Center:
 Residency
Moncton Hospital:
 Internship
University of Mexico:
 Medical School
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1043395098

Insurance plans accepted

Maria Castillejos, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Maria Castillejos, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maria Castillejos, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
