Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Castillejos Eye Institute342 F St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Maria Castillejos, MD
My goal is to provide the highest quality of care to my patients.
Age:75
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Interfaith Medical Center:Residency
Moncton Hospital:Internship
University of Mexico:Medical School
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043395098
Insurance plans accepted
Maria Castillejos, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Maria Castillejos, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maria Castillejos, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Maria Castillejos, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maria Castillejos, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.