Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Marie H. Adamson, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518938950
Insurance plans accepted
Marie H. Adamson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
198 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
I didn't have to wait to be taking care of thank you
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Adamson is listening well, very concerned and explaining very thoroughly to her patients. She is the best doctor who I really respect
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
My doctor is excellent.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Marie Adamson is a very caring, very nice and excellent medical doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marie H. Adamson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.