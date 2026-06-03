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Marie H. Adamson, MD

4.9

198 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Marie H. Adamson, MD

Age: 58
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Female

Education

Naval Regional Medical Center: Residency
Naval Regional Medical Center: Internship
Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1518938950

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marie H. Adamson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

198 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

I didn't have to wait to be taking care of thank you

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Adamson is listening well, very concerned and explaining very thoroughly to her patients. She is the best doctor who I really respect

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

My doctor is excellent.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Dr Marie Adamson is a very caring, very nice and excellent medical doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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