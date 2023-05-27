Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Marie Adamson, MD
Age:55
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
Naval Regional Medical Center:Internship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1518938950
Insurance plans accepted
Marie Adamson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
171 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
My Dr. Mary Adamson she's wonderful answer all my questions and concerns about my health. She's concerns about my health.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Excellent! Love Dr Adamson. She is caring and very knowledgeable.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
I'm happy because my Doctor is very helpful,friendly n very professional
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Adamson is a very caring and compassionate doctor. She has been my primary care doctor for several years and always is attentive to me. She is awesome
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Marie Adamson, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marie Adamson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
