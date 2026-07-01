About Marius C. Viseroi, MD

Having grown up in Romania, where heavy smoking was prevalent, I witnessed lung disease take a devastating toll on patients and their families. This experience drew me to pulmonary medicine and continues to drive my commitment to the patients and families I care for .My practice is guided by transparency and precision. Patients can expect straightforward answers, a thorough explanation of their options, and a provider who puts their patient's wellbeing first. My hobbies include motorsports, hiking, tennis and skiing.

Gender: Male

Languages: Italian , Romanian , Spanish

Education Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Residency

Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

