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Location and phone
Pulmonary Specialists of North County Inc.
3907 Waring Rd
Suite 2
Oceanside, CA 92056
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About Marius C. Viseroi, MD
Having grown up in Romania, where heavy smoking was prevalent, I witnessed lung disease take a devastating toll on patients and their families. This experience drew me to pulmonary medicine and continues to drive my commitment to the patients and families I care for .My practice is guided by transparency and precision. Patients can expect straightforward answers, a thorough explanation of their options, and a provider who puts their patient's wellbeing first. My hobbies include motorsports, hiking, tennis and skiing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1669886933
Insurance plans accepted
Marius C. Viseroi, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marius C. Viseroi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marius C. Viseroi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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