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Marius C. Viseroi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Pulmonary Specialists of North County Inc.

3907 Waring Rd
Suite 2
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. Pulmonary Specialists of North County Inc.

    3907 Waring Rd
    Suite 2
    Oceanside, CA 92056
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About Marius C. Viseroi, MD

Having grown up in Romania, where heavy smoking was prevalent, I witnessed lung disease take a devastating toll on patients and their families. This experience drew me to pulmonary medicine and continues to drive my commitment to the patients and families I care for .My practice is guided by transparency and precision. Patients can expect straightforward answers, a thorough explanation of their options, and a provider who puts their patient's wellbeing first. My hobbies include motorsports, hiking, tennis and skiing.

Gender: Male
Languages: Italian, Romanian, Spanish

Education

Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Residency
Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1669886933

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marius C. Viseroi, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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