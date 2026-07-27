Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
619-229-0361
Fax: 619-287-2121
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
344 F Street
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-229-0361
Fax: 619-287-2121
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
4060 Fourth Avenue
Suite 209
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
619-776-3892
Fax: 619-298-9591
Care schedule
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
6386 Alvarado Ct
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
344 F Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
4060 Fourth Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mark A. Willoughby, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215931993
Insurance plans accepted
Mark A. Willoughby, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark A. Willoughby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark A. Willoughby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.