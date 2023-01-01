Mark Willoughby, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego319 F St
Suite102
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120
About Mark Willoughby, MD
Age:52
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Cook County Hospital:Residency
Ohio State University:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1215931993
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Willoughby, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Willoughby, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Willoughby, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
