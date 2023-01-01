Provider Image

Martin Rajsbaum, MD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
  1. Advanced Eye Care
    835 3rd Ave
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-425-7755

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Martin Rajsbaum, MD

Age:
 80
In practice since:
 1990
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Mercy Hospital:
 Fellowship
Michael Reese Hospital:
 Residency
Grace Hospital (Detroit, MI):
 Internship
Univerisdad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1912999400

