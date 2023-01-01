Location and phone
Advanced Eye Care835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Martin Rajsbaum, MD
Age:80
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Mercy Hospital:Fellowship
Michael Reese Hospital:Residency
Grace Hospital (Detroit, MI):Internship
Univerisdad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Pterygium surgery
- Retinal detachment - evaluation and repair
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912999400
Insurance plans accepted
Martin Rajsbaum, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Martin Rajsbaum, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Martin Rajsbaum, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Martin Rajsbaum, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Martin Rajsbaum, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.