Provider Image

Maryam Hanoodi, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Book appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

525 Third Ave.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

    525 Third Ave.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

About Maryam Hanoodi, MD

Age: 34
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic, English

Education

University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School
Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell: Residency

NPI

1760061212

Patient Portal

Connect with Maryam Hanoodi, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Maryam Hanoodi, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maryam Hanoodi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.